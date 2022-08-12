Search

12 Aug 2022

Clonmel can be proud of festival that offered something for every musical taste

Busking Festival put a pep in people's step

Clonmel Busking Festival

Mad Patsy was one of the stars of the Clonmel Busking Festival. Picture: John D Kelly

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

While the Clonmel Busking Festival had to be run this year on a reduced budget, this certainly had little effect on the vibrant and joyful atmosphere that it created last weekend in the town.
People had a little more pep in their step and a wider smile on their faces as they strolled around town and were greeted unexpectedly by some of the best musicians and entertainers this area has to offer.
While the Family Fun Day in the Denis Burke Park, which didn’t go ahead this year because of the reduced budget, was a big loss to the people of Clonmel, they did not let this stop them enjoying the entertainment in the other locations around town.

Above: Elaine, Ellie and Grace Noonan had fun at the Clonmel Busking Festival last weekend. Picture: John D Kelly

Liam Condon has to be commended for his choice of music and his years of involvement in the industry can be seen in the calibre of music he books each year.
Once again the festival was a resounding success bringing top quality, free entertainment to everyone in Clonmel.
All involved in making this festival possible deserve a huge round of applause and as usual their hard, tireless work and dedication has produced an amazing result.
Clonmel can be proud of this incredible festival.

