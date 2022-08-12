Tipperary gardaí are trying to locate owner of this invaluable item

File photo
Gardaí have reported that a gold wedding band was found on the street in Cashel on Tuesday the 12th of July.
Please contact the Property Manager at Cahir Garda Station on 0527445630.
Proof of ownership required.
