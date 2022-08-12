LATEST: Two hospitalised following collision in Tipperary

Gardaí attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Druminda - located on the road between Doon and Cappawhite - on Wednesday evening.
Gardaí, fire brigade and parademics with the ambulance service all attended the scene.
A garda spokesperson said: "The sole occupants of both vehicles have been taken to hospital by emergency services with what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries."
The road was quickly cleared following the collision and traffic is again moving in both directions.
"Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
Exactly a week earlier, on Wednesday, August 3, there was also two-car road traffic collision on the same road - the R505.
It occurred on the Limerick side of Cappamore.
In that instance the two drivers were taken to University Hospital Limerick for non-life threatening injuries.
