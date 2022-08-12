Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 12

Patrick (Paddy) Hanley

Lisloran, Cashel, Tipperary

Hanley: Lisloran ,Cashel, Co. Tipperary. August 10th 2022 (peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Patrick (Paddy): Predeceased by his wife Joan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughter Ellen, son Sean and their partners John and Leah, grandchild Harper, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty this Friday (August 12th) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11:30am followed by burial in Golden Cemetery.

Micheál Gleeson

The Quarry, Mitchel Street, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, under the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by his parents Séan and Kathleen, sister Áine (Coffey). Sadly missed by his devoted wife Tess, daughter Emily, sons Michael, David, Will, Séan and Conor, grandchildren Sadhbh, Ruadhán and Roddy, daughters-in-law Ciara, Lyn and Deirdre, brother Séan, sister Noreen (Sr Mary), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Theresa and Sheila, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 13th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday 14th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Declan Crosse

Reafadda, Hollyford, Tipperary / Donaskeagh, Tipperary

Crosse: Reafadda, Hollyford and Clonmaine, Donaskeigh, Co. Tipperary. August 1st 2022.(Unexpectedly) in Scotland.(Company Director WoodCo Renewable Energy Ltd) Declan: Predeceased by his Father Gerry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Aoife, beloved daughters Aisling, Dearbhla and Ella, mother Eileen, brother Gerard (Ger), sisters Bernadette (Durkin) and Eleanor (O’Dwyer), Uncle, aunts, parents in law Joe and Brid (Grealish), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, loyal work colleagues and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (E34 E262) this Saturday (August 13th) from 3pm until 8pm. Arriving at St Joseph's Church, Hollyford Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Hollyford Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Pat Byrne

Glenegad Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Pat, sadly missed by his beloved wife Kathleen, loving father of Tony, Kevin, Dermot and Declan, daughters-in-law Mags, Evelyn, Jackie and Regina, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Saturday morning to Ss Peter & Paul's Church arriving at 10.50 o'clock for requiem mass at 11 o'clock followed by interment in St.Patrick's Cemetery.

Pat's requiem mass can be viewed on the the following link

www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Family flowers only please.

Seamus Moran

Scart, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Seamus Moran Scart Ardfinnan Co Tipperary peacefully on August 11th in the wonderful care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel surrounded by his family. Very sadly missed by brothers William & Pat (Castleconnell Limerick) nephews and nieces James, Oliver Maria & Niall, sisters in law Josephine & Bridget, cousins and extended family and his wonderful neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Costigans Funeral home Cahir on this Saturday August 13th from 5 - 7pm. Followed by removal to the St John the Baptist Church Duhill Castlegrace. Requiem mass on Sunday August 14th at 12.30pm in Duhill Church followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis