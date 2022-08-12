Liam Sheedy in line to take over Offaly senior hurlers

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, an All-Ireland winning manager is in line to take over the Offaly Senior Hurling team.
The report by Pat Nolan states that Portroe's Liam Sheedy is set to take charge of the Offaly hurlers in place of Michael Fennelly who stepped down from the role recently.
The report ads that he would be joined by Kilruane MacDonaghs man Eamon O'Shea who is also a previous Tipperary manager and coach.
