Sad passing of Tipperary Star legend

Thurles and the Tipperary Star newspaper is in mourning today following news of the passing of Micheál Gleeson, The Quarry, Mitchel Street - a member of the printing staff of the newspaper for over sixty years.

Micheál came to work in the establishment in Friar Street, Thurles out of school and he remained there until he retired some sixty years later - an extraordinary contribution which saw him begin at the very bottom and then work his way to being Foreman of the Works in the printing section. in that time he did every job imaginable in the printing section and was renowned for his attention to detail and his excellence.

A man with an extraordinary brain and intellect, he embraced the many changes in technology which he witnessed from the old Kosher printing machine to the introduction of computerisation - he loved Apple Macs and would tell anybody who would listen that there was no machine like it. He mastered the computer and put many of his younger colleagues to shame with his knowledge and his ability to find the shortcuts on the keyboard. He was more than willing to share his knowledge though and if things went wrong with a page Micheál was summoned to figure out the problem.

Apart from his work, Micheál took great interest in racing pigeons and kept many down through the years. He was also a staunch member of Thurles Kickhams GAA club and played with the club in his younger days as well as being an officer of the club and selector with many teams.

Always a jovial man with a smile on his face, Micheál was a hard worker, a dedicated and committed employee who took great interest in the industry long after he had retired. "A strong headline and a good photo, and you have the makings of a great page" he would say any time he encountered members of the current staff on the street in Thurles. He loved to stop and chat, enquire as to "how are things going up there" and offered his advice on production matters.

After a short illness, Micheál passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, under the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by his parents Séan and Kathleen, sister Áine (Coffey), Micheál is very sadly missed by his devoted wife Tess, daughter Emily, sons Michael, David, Will, Séan and Conor, grandchildren Sadhbh, Ruadhán and Roddy, daughters-in-law Ciara, Lyn and Deirdre, brother Séan, sister Noreen (Sr Mary), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Theresa and Sheila, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Micheál's remains will repose in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 13th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday 14th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

May this gentle son of Thurles rest in peace.