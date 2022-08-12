Tipperary Fire and Rescue service issue important message due to condition orange risk

File photo
Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service has issed this message following the high fire risk alert for the country:
If you see a fire, do not delay, call the Fire and Emergency Services.
Don't wait for somebody else to call.
Dial 999/112.
Give clear details of location, size of the fire, wind direction, proximity to houses or forestry etc.
Do not attempt to tackle fires alone or without training.
