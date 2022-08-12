Tipp team off to the National Track and Field finals next weekend

On Sunday next the Tipperary Senior women’s team will head to Tullamore to take part in the Premier Division of the National Track & Field League Final.



Tipperary have topped their group in Round 1 and Round 2.. Over the last couple of months the earlier rounds have been run in Belfast, Athlone, Carlow and Templemore. Eight teams will contest the final, Galway, Meath, Sligo, Tipperary, Louth, and the strong Dublins clubs of Clonliffe Harriers, Dundrum South Dublin (DSD), and Raheny Shamrocks.



Tipperary will have athletes competing in all twenty one events, the fifteen best scores from those twenty one events count. To date Tipperary have used twenty six athletes in the various disciplines and have by far the youngest team competing in Tullamore on Sunday next, seventeen are under 23 years of age and have seven current national champions in the squad.



In the sprints we have Katie Bergin Moyne AC, 100m, 200m, 4x100m and 4x400m, having her best season so far with many pb’s in 100m and 200m. Teenager Grace Brennan Nenagh Oly. will be on duty for the 100mH. Miriam Daly Carrick on Suir AC, 400m, 400mH possibly and 4x400m. Sharlene Mawdsley Newport AC 200m and 4x400m.

Above: Sharon Cantwell in action



The 4x100m squad consists of Kellie Bester Carrick on Suir, Emily Davidson Nenagh Oly, Leona Maher Moyne AC, Ellen O’Dwyer Nenagh Oly, Emma ONeill Carrick on Suir AC, Grace and Lucy Fitzgerald Tipp Town AC. and Katie Bergin Moyne AC all are under twenty one years of age.



The 4x400m squad is made up of Miriam Daly Carrick on Suir Sharlene Mawdsley Newport AC. Mgt. Mary Grace Nenagh Oly, Eimear Lynch Newport AC, Sandra Tijanic Carrick on Suir and Katie Bergin Moyne AC. Best of luck to Sharlene who will represent Ireland at the European Championships in Munich starting 15th August in the 4x400m.



Miriam Daly is also returning to form at the right time, improving with every outing and reducing her time for the 400m to the mid 56sec. range.



Middle distance is well represented with the Cunneen girls Nenagh Oly., Ellen 800m, and Niamh doing the 3k. Dympna Ryan Dundrum AC, 1500m has produced a couple of fine performances in the previous rounds, we will be hoping for another big performance on Sunday.



Sharon Cantwell, Moyne AC, 3K Steeplechase has taken to this event like a duck to water pardon the expression and collected invaluable points last day out. High Jump sees Ellen O’Dwyer Nenagh Oly take on the best seniors in the country, under the watchful eye of coach Martin O’Grady this young lady always delivers, Tipp Town AC as always are well represented by the Fitzgerald sisters Grace and Lucy in the Long and Triple Jump. Both in their teens have won many National titles both indoor and out in the last twelve months. Another of the teenage group is Jodie McGrath Nenagh Oly. in the Pole Vault, reaching new heights again this year, this is not an event for the faint hearted. Maeve Gaffney Newport AC 1500m walk will be chasing more points for the Tipp cause on Sunday.



Tipperary are blessed with so many good throwers Jade Barry, Carrick on Suir Javelin, John Dwyer has had a big influence on the following athletes from Templemore Fiona Hennessy Templemore AC Hammer and Shot, Katie Cozens Templemore AC Discus, Kaley Cozens Templemore AC Hammer & Shot and the evergreen Genevieve Rowland Templemore AC Weight for Distance, Shot, & Discus.



Best of luck to all on Sunday and a medal of any colour would be great reward for the athletes hard work and commitment.

Quite a bit of work goes on behind the scenes to pull togheter all the different disciplines.



Team Manager; Martin Flynn, Moyne AC

Ass.Manager; Eamon Fitzgerald, Tipp Town AC

Selectors; Martin OGrady, Sean Finn Nenagh Oly,

Geraldine Hickey, John Flynn, Moyne AC, Fiona Walker Eimear Lynch Newport AC.