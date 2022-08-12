URGENT: Tipperary primary school needs just one more pupil to get an extra teacher

File photo
St Michael's National School, Mullinahone needs one more pupil to enrol before September 30 so that they can get an extra teacher in the school.
Cllr Kevin O'Meara said this !would be beneficial to all pupils as class size could then be reduced".
Contact James on 888mull@gmail.com
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.