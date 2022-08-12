‘Wednesdays only’- New open hours announced for this Tipperary library

File photo
Cahir Library will reopen on Wednesdays only from August 10. The library will open from 10am to 1pm and from 2 to 5 pm.
These are temporary opening hours only.
Tipperary Library service added: "We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.