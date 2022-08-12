Search

13 Aug 2022

Clonmel Commercials see off Upperchurch Drombane in fine contest

The FBD Insurance county senior football championship game was played at Golden this evening

The Clonmel Commercials players pictured taking on water in the break during the game this evening in Golden

The Clonmel Commercials players pictured taking on water in the break during the game this evening in Golden

Reporter:

News reporter

12 Aug 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Clonmel Commercials 2-11

Upperchurch Drombane 0-9

Two second half goals from Tipperary players Sean O'Connor and Colman Kennedy helped steer Clonmel Commercials clear of a game Upperchurch Drombane side at Golden this evening in the FBD Insurance county senior football championship.

This round 2 tie, played in sweltering heat, was very even right through the first half. In fact they were tied at 0-3 apiece at the first half water break, and by the interval just a point separated them with Commercials having a 0-7 to 0-6 advantage - Paul Shanahan kicking all bar one of the Upperchurch Drombane scores, with Loughlin Ryan geting the other.

Commercials though looked really dangerous on the break and the fact that they had Colman Kennedy, Jason Lonergan, Jack Kennedy, James Morris, Aldo Matassa and Sean O'Connor on the scoreboard by the half way mark gave an indication of their great scoring threat which was backed by real pace throughout the side.

That threat was realised within 28 seconds of the restart when Commercials raced through to goal through Sean O'Connor and from then onwards the mid men were chasing the game.

But, chase they did and they continued to match the eventual winners stride for stride in the scoring stakes until Conal Kennedy goalled for Commercials in the 18th minute and sealed the victory.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media