Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 13

Mary White (née Bradley)

Scrageen, Newport, Tipperary / Birdhill, Tipperary

White Mary (nee Bradley) Scrageen, Newport and Birdhill, Co. Tipperary and late of Grant Thornton, Limerick. Passed away peacefully on Friday August 12th in the excellent care of the staff at Milford Care Centre Limerick and previously at Ashlawn Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Paul, and daughter of the late Johnny and Josie Bradley. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Paddy, Michael, Sean (Shanagolden) and Gerard and sister Siobhan McDonnell (Cork) and devoted brother-in-law PJ White and family, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport Sunday evening, 14th August, from 5.30 to 7.30 p.m. with Removal to The Church of The Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport. Burial in Rockvale Cemetery on Monday, 15th, following 11.30am Requiem Mass. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre and Alzheimers society.

Jack McGrath

Ledbury, England and formerly of Glenbane, Lattin, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Jack McGrath, Ledbury, England and formerly of Glenbane, Lattin, Co. Tipperary. July 23rd peacefully at Hereford Hospital England. Deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his residence Ashbourne House in Lower Eggleton, Ledbury, England (HR8 2TZ) on Thursday, 18th August, from 12 noon. Requiem Mass on Friday, 19th August, at 11am in The Holy Trinity Church, Ledbury with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

George Kelly

Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of George Kelly, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

George passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday morning. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, daughter Aoife (McGrath), son-in-law Edmond, grandchildren Róisín, Jack and Katie, brothers Michael and James, sisters Helen (O'Rourke), Noreen (Moloney), Mary (Ryan) and Phyllis (Taylor), mother-in-law Noeline (Heffernan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Georgina Mary Canty SSI,

Chelsea, London and formerly of Mathew Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Georgina Mary Canty SSI, 24th July 2022 (Chelsea, London and formerly of Mathew Avenue, Thurles). Peacefully in the care of Meadbank Care Home, Battersea, London. Georgina will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her sisters and brothers: Bill, Patricia, Evelyne, Michael and Anne and sister in law Mary. Loving and devoted Aunt to Emmet, Alan, Michael, Robert, James, Georgina, Mike, Madeline and her grand nephews and nieces Gavin, Paul, Aaron, Bonnie, Sienna, Luca, her nieces and nephew in law Niamh, Violet, Sophia and Tom. Georgina will be sadly missed by her Servite Secular Institute family.

May Georgina rest in peace

She will be brought to church at 16.30 on the (15 August). Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday (16 August) at 10.00am in Our Lady of Dolours Servite Church, Fulham Road, London and afterwards to Mortlake Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Maria Cahill

Redmondstown, Clonmel, Tipperary

Maria Cahill, Redmondstown, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 10th August 2022 (Predeceased by her sister Anne). Very deeply regretted by her brother Anthony, sister in law Breda, nephews Brian, Paul, Niall, David, Tony, Alan and Kevin, niece Elaine, relatives and her many friends.

May Maria Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Maria’s Funeral Cortège will arrive at St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, on Monday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.powerstownchurch.com followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.