Irish Water announces power supply restored at water treatment plant in Cashel area

Irish Water announced yesterday (Friday) afternoon that the power supply had been restored to the Springmount Golden Water Treatment Plant Normal water supply and the water supply was returning to normal.
The utility advised that the water supply of customers on higher ground or on the extremities of the network would take longer to return to normal.
It appealed to customers to be mindful of their water usage and to conserve water around their homes and businesses as the dry period continues, and demand increases once supply is restored fully.
Irish Water issued a statement earlier on Friday advising that some customers served by the Springmount Golden Water Treatment Plant may experience loss of supply or low pressure as production had been affected by a power supply failure at the plant. It estimated that between 5,000 and 10,000 customers may have been impacted.
