Popular priest in south Tipperary retires after incredible 61 years service

Father William Carey has retired from his role as Parish Priest of Kilsheelan and Kilcash and will assume the title Pastor Emeritus.
He will reside in Clonmel and provide cover when possible.
Father Carey was ordained to the priesthood in 1961 and has given a lifetime of dedicated service to the diocese.
“On behalf of all the people in Waterford and Lismore, I would like to thank him for his incredible 61 years’ service and wish him all the best in the next phase of his priesthood,” stated Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Bishop of Waterford and Lismore.
Father Brian Power will be the new Parish Priest of Kilsheelan and Kilcash and will have increased time for his duties as Vicar for Clergy.
Father Power has served in his current role for 17 years and will be greatly missed by all the people in Killea, Crooke and Faithlegg where he had become a central part of the community.
