Snooze cruise: Tipperary RNLI rescues two asleep on drifting boat on Lough Derg

When Lough Derg RNLI went to a drifting boat on Lough Derg they didn't expect to find two people onboard who had fallen asleep and were unaware their boat was not anchored correctly.

On Friday morning August 12, Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch to investigate a report from a member of the public of a 25ft vessel was adrift in Youghal Bay.

At 08.23am Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Steve Smyth, Joe O’Donoghue and Chris Parker on board. The lake was calm, Force 2 northeasterly breeze and excellent visibility.

At 08.32am the lifeboat arrived on scene having located the vessel midway between Garrykennedy Harbour and Ryan’s Point at Youghal Bay.

Two people on board were sleeping and unaware that their anchor had dragged their boat from its original location. The skipper weighed anchor and made way for harbour.

The lifeboat departed the scene and was back at station at 08.45am.

Aoife Kennedy, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to "ensure you have sufficient anchor warp and chain for the area in which you anchor. Remember to carry up-to-date charts of the lake and do not anchor in the main navigation channels."