Major boost for outdoor adventure projects throughout Tipperary

Several Tipperary visitor attractions including the Liam Lynch Trailhead in Goatenbridge, Kilballyboy Wood near Clogheen, the nearby Bay Lough lake in the Knockmealdowns and the legendary mountain Slievenamon are all set to benefit from funding of more than €321,884 that has been allocated for local outdoor adventure projects in the county.

The funding has been made available as part of the Government’s Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Deputy Jackie Cahill has stated that the funding for these projects would enhance existing outdoor recreational facilities and help to develop new amenities, which would be an important resource for local communities and visitors to the region.

“Easy access to outdoor amenities in every community is beneficial for all age groups,” he says.

“I compliment Tipperary County Council and the efforts of those who have worked together to bring these projects to this stage. The commitment of local community groups throughout has been critical to the success of this scheme.”

Councillor Andy Moloney said it was great to see funding for small projects coming to Tipperary.

“Apart from the local ones, we will also get a spin-off from the Munster Vales and St Declan’s way grants in County Waterford, on which many have worked so hard over a long time to promote.

“Without the council engineers identifying the need for such improvements they would never happen, and their input on all projects is paramount.

“I’m delighted to have supported many of these calls for funding under the outdoor adventure projects scheme,” he said.

€30,000 has been allocated to create roadside parking at the Slievenamon trailhead and this has been welcomed by Cllr Siobhán Ambrose.

“Celebrated in our history and through poetry and song, the number of people climbing Slievenamon continues to rise,” she stated.

“Slievenamon is a wonderful amenity on our doorstep and also draws visitors from across the globe. When completed this additional parking will be of huge benefit to both visitors climbing the mountain and it will also make it easier for the local residents to access their homes.”

Cllr Ambrose said she had requested this additional parking some time ago. She thanked the local landowner, the Borough Engineer Eoin Powell and former District Administrator Jim Dillon for their support on this project.



The full list of projects in Tipperary is:



Kilballyboy Wood: Kilballyboy Wood Trails: provide three looped walks; Tipperary County Council - €30,000.

Liam Lynch Trailhead Car Park: the provision of a car park at Liam Lynch trailhead; Tipperary County Council - €30,000.

Slievenamon Cairn and Walk: Slievenamon Cairn and Walk; create roadside parking at the trailhead; Tipperary County Council - €30,000.

Vee Car Park, Bay Lough Knockmealdown Mountains: upgrade of carpark at The Vee; Tipperary County Council - €30,000.

Carrick-on-Suir and Nenagh – voluntary cycling initiative: Carrick-on-Suir and Nenagh, promotion of voluntary cycling initiative; Tipperary County Council - €30,000.

Soloheadbeg-Greenway and Water Park (PDM): planning and design- water park and proposed Greenway; Tipperary County Council - €42,500.

Adventure Lough Derg: To improve both the design and content of Adventure Lough Derg app available on AppStore and Google Play; North Tipperary Development - €27,000.

Ballinderry River Walk: phase two upgrade of section of riverwalk along the Ballyfinboy River; Tipperary County Council - €26,784.

Clare Glens River Walk (PDM): Clare Glens River Walk upgrade - planning and Design; Tipperary County Council - €48,600.

Tipperary Angling: complete audit of current angling infrastructure in Tipperary to promote and market Tipperary as a quality angling destination of choice; North Tipperary Development - €27,000.