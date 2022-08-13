Significant reduction in some traffic offences across Tipperary
Attendees at a recent sitting of the Joint Policing Committee heard that there had been a reduction in many traffic offences.
Fatal collisions were down 20%, and driving while intoxicated was down 14%.
Drug driving offences were down 42%
Driving while texting was down 40%, and driving without a seatbelt down by 17%
Speeding had also been reduced by 24%
These figures may be due to an increase in checkpoints in the division, which are up 120%
Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne welcomed the reduction in traffic offences.
“It's the first time since I joined the committee that the figures have come down, and that has to be welcomed,” said Mr Browne.
However, it wasn't all good news with serious injury collisions were up 57%
