WARNING: Met Éireann issues Status Orange thunderstorm warning for Tipperary

A Status Orange thunderstorm warning is in effect for Ireland.
The Met Éireann Weather Warning says thunderstorm activity is expected.
They added: "Due to the sporadic nature of development, not all areas will be affected. Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places. Flooding where heavy downpours occur."
The warning is valid from 3pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.
