Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 15

Margaret Ryan (Rose)

Carrowkeale, Newport, Tipperary

Ryan (Rose). Margaret, Carrowkeale, Newport and formerly of Foxhall, Newport, Co. Tipperary, 13th August 2022, peacefully, at her home.

Funeral arrangements later

Paul Lynch

Birr, Offaly / Monard, Tipperary

Paul Lynch, Birr, Co. Offaly and formerly of Acraboy, Monard, Co. Tipperary, August 13th, 2022 (suddenly). He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Evelyn, brothers; Mike and Pat, sister; Vivienne, brothers-in-law; Ger and Brian, sisters-in-law; Margaret, Jenny and Fiona, his many nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Tuesday August 16th,from 5pm -7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am.A private family cremation will take place on Thursday. Family flowers only, please.

May He Rest In Peace.

Paul’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Paddy Dowling

Ballinahalla, Clogheen, Tipperary

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Nicholas (Nick) Casey

Monroe, Cashel Road, Fethard, Tipperary

Nicholas (Nick) Casey, Monroe, Cashel Road, Fethard, Co Tipperary, August 14th 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his wife Myra, his sons Nicholas, Pat and David, grand- daughter Chantelle, grand-son Dominick, brother Willie, sisters in law Kathleen and Betty, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Monday, August 15th, from 6pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday , August 16th, at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. House Private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to the Irish Cancer Society.