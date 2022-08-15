Funding of €315,541 to support community projects in Tipperary announced



Funding of €315,541 is being provided to support a range of community projects in Tipperary which will benefit people of all ages, Senator Garret Ahearn has said.



Senator Garret Ahearn said: “Fine Gael is working to create stronger safer communities and in Government we are prioritising programmes like the CLÁR Programme to achieve this.



“My colleague Minister Heather Humphreys today announced €315,541 in funding to support 8 community projects in Tipperary.



“Sports clubs, schools and community groups are receiving grants of up to €50,000 to develop a wide and diverse range of community facilities in rural areas with successful projects including outdoor cinemas, astro-turfs, sensory gardens, hurling walls, basketball courts, walkways, public toilets, community gyms, renovations to old handball alleys and much more.



“Projects in Tipperary which will benefit include: Clogheen Playground to upgrade the Clogheen playground and provide disabled toilet facilities in the adjacent public toilets building.

Sean Treacys GAA Club to make improvements to the community car park.

Drangan playground for the resurfacing of Drangan playground and provision of new play equipment along with repairs to existing equipment. Solohead GAA Club for an all-weather AstroTurf developed as part of an integrated 5-year community development plan



“Recent census results demonstrate that there are now more people living and working in rural Ireland than ever before, which is extremely positive.



“As a party, we have always prioritised sustainable rural development to allow people live, work and grow old in their own communities.



“Last year, Government launched our most ambitious rural development policy in decades, and ‘Our Rural Future’ is already having big impact in communities up and down the country including in Tipperary," said Senator Ahearn.



Announcing €7.4 million for 175 community projects nationwide, Minister Humphreys said: “I want to congratulate all of the successful applicants and I wish them the best of luck in carrying out these works which will make our rural communities even more attractive places to live, work and raise a family.”



“In view of the hugely positive response from communities, I am exploring the possibility of providing further funding for a second tranche of projects under CLAR and I hope to make an announcement on this in the near future.” said Minister Humphreys.