Official opening of Ballysloe Sensory Garden

Picture credit Sarah Morris, Ballysloe Community Development
The photo shows Councillor Sean Ryan (FF) cutting the tape at the official opening of the beautiful new Sensory Garden in Ballysloe village on Sunday, August 7 last. Also included in the photo are Susan Treacy (Chairperson of Ballysloe Community Development) and committee members Dick Purcell, Geraldine Fitzgerald and Margaret McCormack.
In his speech, Cllr Ryan praised all the members of Ballysloe Community development for their amazing work in developing their new sensory garden and community centre in the village. He said the project was simply "amazing and is a template for all Sensory Gardens in Tipperary".
He also remembered past committee members and members in the village who have passed away including former councillor Paddy Duggan, Maggie Stokes, Fr John J O'Rourke, Allie Hogan, Bridie O'Shea, Louise Guilfoyle and many more. Special mention also was given to the late Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke.
