WOW! Here's the full list of events to take place throughout Tipperary for Heritage Week

National Heritage Week, an initiative by the Heritage Council that celebrates all things heritage runs from 13th - 21st August 2022.
It brings together communities, families, organisations, cultural institutions, academics and enthusiasts, to build awareness about the value of heritage and support its conservation. This year is celebrating the full return of in-person events as well as continuing with digital heritage projects which attracted so many new people to National Heritage Week over the last two years.
The overarching theme for National Heritage Week 2022 is sustainability and organisers are asked to consider sustainable heritage in all its forms. Organisers are also invited to explore biodiversity through events and / or projects.
All events and projects that meet the objectives of National Heritage Week in a meaningful way will be promoted on the National Heritage Week website.
Here in Tipperary we have a wonderful array of events for Heritage Week 2022 for you to enjoy, there are a selection listed below but keep an eye on the Heritage Week website for up to date information on events taking place.
Ballyporeen
Ancient Churches of the Decies Guided Tour – Galtee Vee Valley
Burncourt
Suaimhneas sna Coilte, Glengarra Mountain Lodge
Cahir
Bug Safari at the Inch Field, Cahir
Explore Cahir Castle, OPW
The Normans in Ireland, Cahir Castle OPW
Funday Sunday, Inch Field, Cahir
Carrick on Suir
‘Zoo to you Experience’ at Ormond Castle.
Free Tour of Ormond Castle
SPAB Ireland Working Party 2022 at Macreary Carrick on Suir
Child Friendly Tour of Ormond Castle
Tipperary Walled Towns Exhibition, Carrick on Suir Town Hall
A Herstory of Ormond Castle
Cashel
Recreation of Mr. Poole’s Music Class, Rockwell College
Clonmel
A Photographic Exhibition of Stained Glass Art in County Tipperary, Clonmel Library.
Biodiversity Talk with Albert Nolan, Clonmel Library
Walking Tour of Medieval Clonmel, Clonmel Library
Children’s Willow Weaving Workshop, Clonmel Library
Exploring your past: A Genealogy workshop with Dr. Rachel Murphy, Clonmel Library
Folklore Story-time- Tales from Old Ireland, Clonmel Library
Poetry reading with Breda Joyce, Clonmel Library
Stained glass making workshop, Clonmel Library
Threads of Connection, Museum of Hidden History.
Outside the Lines Play project, Clonmel Applefest
Suir Native Plants, Walk & Talk, Kilsheelan
Cloughjordan
Create Digital Memories at Thomas MacDonagh Museum
Emly
Emly Heritage Weekend
Kilbarron
Reliving our Heritage in Kilbarron Hall
Return of the barges to Kilgarvan
Lorrha
Biodiversity Workshop, Lorrha
Honouring Imogen Stuart at St. Ruadhan’s Catholic Church, Lorrha 14th August
St. Ruadhan’s Church of Ireland Lorrha Open Evening
The Last Prince Living History Display, Lorrha & Dorrha Historical Society
The Lorrha Martin O’Meara VC Commemoration, Lorrha Village
Nenagh
Heritage Display & Ask the Historian event at Portroe Vintage Day.
Nenagh Historic & Cultural Quarter passport, Nenagh Tourist Office. All week
The Weaving Industry in North Tipperary & History of John Hanly Wollen Mills 1893
Roscrea
The Blue Light Smugglers
Rambling House
Know your Heritage Walking Tour
Basket Weaving Demonstration, Roscrea Heritage Society
Thurles
Bio Blitz at the Cabragh Wetlands.
Wild Child Day at Cabragh Wetlands
Our Mining Village Roots at Slieveardagh Mining Museum, The Commons, Ballingarry, Thurles
Ballingarry From Long Ago, Old School Community Centre, The Commons, Ballingarry, Thurles.
Moyaliffe House and Gardens Tour, Ballycahill, Thurles
Tipperary Town
What’s the Story with Tipperary Town’s Architectural Conservation Area? Tipperary Town Revitalisation Heritage Group & The Museum of Childhood Ireland
Tipperary Gloving Industry remembered, Tipperary Town Revitalisation Group (Heritage)
Heritage Projects 2022
An Oasis of Calm and Peace, Lorrha Heritage Keepers
Fr. Tom Kennedy: Holycross Slide Collection, Tipperary Studies
Restoration of Entrance to Cahir Quaker Burial Ground
A Bolton Library A-Z - Digital Project
