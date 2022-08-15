Revealed: New business in Tipperary is being run by two well-known local sisters

Over the last few weeks there has been an air of excitement around the Market Yard in Tipperary Town, which starts to build every Friday morning and continues right throughout the weekend.

A fabulous new business has greeted the famous market place and has brought people all ages gathering in the golden sunshine: "Good Vibrations" Coffee has come to Town.

The new business is being run by two well-known local sisters Joanne and Maria O Meara. They were born and raised in St Patrick’s Avenue in Tipperary Town.

The sisters previously worked in bars and restaurants in the Town for many years including The Stables, Nellie O’Brien’s, Kiely’s, Mary Hanna’s, Flanagan’s and more.

Now both ladies finds themselves living and working in Dublin with backgrounds in healthcare, hospitality, event management, mental health and wellbeing.

Maria is a radiographer for the past twelve years in Dublin with stints abroad and Joanne works in Events and Marketing, including working at on major festivals projects such as Electric Picnic and Body & Soul, to working on the International Marketing Team for Jameson Whiskey.

Joanne has always been passionate about mental health and wellbeing as it’s very close to her heart having struggled in her early 20’s with an eating disorder and having lost wonderful people in their lives to mental health struggles.

Joanne has now been working in this area for the past four years working with companies to integrate better wellbeing policies to better look after their employees in a more human and holistic way and she is currently working with young people on the early intervention side.

Good Vibrations stems from both girls passions in this area and for people and community health.

The research is showing that more people feel lonely than ever before. Being lonely causes cortisol levels to soar just as much as really traumatic events which ultimately leads to stress. So connection and community are more important than ever. People are social creatures – we need one another to survive and we’re better and stronger together.

The girls have always wanted to create a space where people could come together and have a chat and feel better afterwards. These spaces have been so important to them in their own lives and most of them have been Coffee Shops! Their morning coffee is one of the highlights of the day.

However, the girls state "it’s about so much more than the coffee", "It’s about the ritual of popping outside, taking a few minutes for yourself, connecting with another human being and having a chat. It's the little interactions and rituals that make all the difference to the day and we need these now more than ever"

For Joanne and Maria, this venture is about much more than a coffee: "It's to be back out in the community sparking joy and creating a space centrally where people can gather, connect and feel connected to our wonderful little town. Good Vibrations is all about good ENERGY and we have seen coffee shops, trucks and pop-ups transform areas of Dublin through offering something different and bringing people together"

Good Vibrations started near Newgrange in Co Meath in April but in their hearts Joanne and Maria always wanted to bring it home to Tipperary.

They had their opening of a summer popup on Saturday July 30th in the Market Yard and were absolutely overwhelmed by the crowds and the support.

They will be open every Friday and Saturday for August (Fri 8.30am-2.30pm, Sat 9am-3pm) in the Market Yard and we’re on Instagram @GoodVibrationsCoffee.

They will be serving wonderful speciality coffee roasted in a micro roastery in Dublin, a selection of teas, hot chocolate and healthy treats including energy balls, vegan cookies and brownies.

Tipperary Town has been a fantastic place to do business so far. Since the beginning they have been supported on this venture by Mary Hanna Hourigan who we used to work with many moons ago in the café.

The girls say "Mary is such a wonderful person and we wouldn’t be here without her support and encouragement". The girls want to compliment the Council who have been very supportive, flexible and a joy to deal with.

Both ladies have been really taken aback by the support since they opened but they are not surprised as they have always known what an incredible community spirit exists in Tipperary. "If you build it they will come, and people have come from all over Tipp and the surrounding areas such as Bansha, Lattin, Emly, Aherlow and even friends from Limerick, Ennis and Kilkenny".

They are very grateful for the support from everyone but more than anything the energy that people are bringing into the town centre. They speak of "The smiles, chats and good energy, which is infectious. Everyone is creating a wonderful town centre vibe together and it’s so beautiful to see.

The clock tower and market yard area is at the heart of our community and historically has always been a place for people to gather, connect and chat. Standing in our little horsebox we can really feel an energy of joy, connection and community and that’s what we set out to create so we are so grateful to everyone as without you it wouldn’t be real. It takes a village"

At Good Vibrations, Joanne and Maria want to highlight the importance of community & positive mental health. They say there is "so much work being done in the background by Michael Begley and the taskforce, local businesses and all the community groups.

It will take time from that level but we can see and feel a newfound love and pride for where we call home – the buildings are painted in lovely bright colours, there are beautiful flower pots popping up everywhere, lovely seating for people to sit down and have a chat.

This is putting community wellbeing at the centre.

And if we continue to do this the rest will take care of itself as when people feel looked after and prioritised, they feel safe enough to be creative and do something different.

We all have something to offer and the environment in Tipp at the moment is one of energy, spirit and hope.

Even if that’s just a coffee and a smile. It’s the little things that make all the difference"

It was wonderful to speak with Joanne and Maria and we wish them the very best in their new adventure.