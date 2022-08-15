Search

15 Aug 2022

Paul and Breda for Route 66 in aid of the Children's Health Foundation

Paul and Breda presenting a cheque to the foundation for €18,000

Dr Paul O'Carroll, Templemore Medical Centre, and his wife Breda are off on the adventure of a lifetime as they take on their first Route 66 Motorcycle challenge in aid of the Children's Health Foundation.

Their epic journey begins on September 20th when they will represent North Tipperary as part of a 50-strong group who will begin their 2,400-mile journey in Chicago, travelling on through the states of Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Nevada before reaching their final destination - Santa Monica, in the state of California.

This is the tenth running of this event which was cancelled in 2020 and again in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each participant must fundraise €9,000 before embarking on the trip. Previously the beneficiary was Temple Street Children's Hospital. On this occasion, the proceeds will go to support the wider paediatric hospital facilities under the auspices of the Children's Health Foundation.

Paul and Breda wish to thank all those who have supported their fundraising effort thus far, and it is hoped that by the time they set off on September 20th, they will have hit the €20,000 mark.

They would also like to give special mention to Templemore Lions Club, who have been hugely supportive.

Paul would also like to thank his medical and pharmacy colleagues, who have been very generous. Anyone wishing to contribute to the cause can contact Paul on 086-8162913.

Best of luck.

