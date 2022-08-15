Search

15 Aug 2022

Protest events planned for Tipperary over able-bodied people abusing disabled parking spaces

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

15 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The HSE Tipperary Gold Star Initiative, in partnership with The Irish Wheelchair Association Tipperary and Tipperary County Council, is working together with volunteers and other disability organisations to organise a re-run of the successful “Back in 5” parking campaign, which ran in Tipperary Town and Cahir in 2018.

The campaign is a protest event designed to show able-bodied people the frustrations those with disabilities face every day when accessible spaces are abused.

Here's the information on the events in each of the five towns in Tipperary:

Carrick-on-Suir   Monday 22nd August

Cashel               Tuesday 23rd August

Clonmel             Wednesday 24th August

Cahir                 Thursday 25th August

Tipp Town          Friday 26th August.

Each regular car space on the street will have an empty wheelchair parked in it with a note pinned to the back with messages such as “Be back in 5 minutes”/ “just gone to the bank”/ “back in 5” or “just running in for a coffee” on each wheelchair.

These are throw away statements that people with disabilities encounter everyday when able-bodied people use the wheelchair accessible spaces.

Local gardaí will be in attendance to support the event, and the campaign should last no longer than one hour in each location.

Organisers urge everyone to come along on the morning to show their support. The event will run on Main Street Tipperary Town on Friday, August 26 from 11am to 12 noon.

Tipperary Gold Star Initiative is offering free Gold Star Disability Awareness Training (GSDAT) in partnership with IWA Tipperary Branch, The Moorehaven Centre and Knockanrawley Resource Centre, as a follow-up to the “Back in 5” campaign.

Those with disabilities will present the training and it is open to all in the community.

You can register with HSE Disability Services at anne.bradshaw@hse.ie

Written by Martin Quinn

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media