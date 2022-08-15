Loughmore in the groove with easy win over mid opponents

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship - Round 2

Loughmore Castleiney 3-14

Moycarkey Borris 0-8

Conor Ryan scored 2-5 as Loughmore Castleiney easily pushed aside Mid rivals Moycarkey Borris in the FBD Insurance County Senior Football Group match by a winning margin of 15 points.

Ryan was a threat to the Moycarkey defence throughout and his Loughmore teammates were imperious in every position on the field.

A minute's silence was observed before the throw-in out of respect to the late Dillon Quirke with both sides standing side by side in the middle of the pitch, showing their solidarity to Clonoulty Rossmore.

The county champions have been slow starters in football and Moycarkey pounced on that to take an early lead.

Tom Ryan scored a great point from wing back but that would prove to be Moycarkey’s first of only two from play. Kyle Shelly added another point from a free - his only source of scores - to go two up.

The match was played in extremely hot conditions, completely different to the wash out when Loughmore beat Ardfinnan two weeks ago, so water breaks were used by referee Joe Leahy and Loughmore would race ahead by the end of the first quarter.

A free from Conor Ryan and an terrific equaliser by Conor McGrath drew Loughmore level before Ryan raised the first green flag. Liam McGrath played a delightful ball over the top of the Moycarkey full back line which Cian Hennessy, starting in place of John Meagher, raced onto and beat goalkeeper Ciaran Maher. Ryan had an empty net to tap the ball into.

Ryan pointed another free and Sean O’Connell increased their lead to five with a lovely outside of the boot shot when the water break was called.

Shane Hennessy was never troubled in goal and as infrequent as Moycarkey scoring chances were, efforts dropped into Hennessy’s hands often on a poor night after a strong win over Aherlow last time out.

Brian McGrath notched his only point of the match in the 20th minute but Loughmore could easily have led by more if they did not squander chances.

Cian Hennessy hit a wide after a short kick out by Maher went astray and Hennessy then shot straight at the goalkeeper when well placed for a goal.

Shelly was always reliable from placed balls and scored his third but that was cancelled out by a Conor Ryan. Noel McGrath almost ran the length of the pitch and had men in support to score a second goal.

His fisted pass went over the bar instead and at half time Loughmore were in front by seven but it should have been by more.

Liam McGrath added a quality score from a mark straight after the restart and scored a goal when Loughmore punished Maher’s short kick out. Conor McGrath picked up the ball, passed to Noel and Liam was able to put the ball into the net.

Another Shelly free was sandwiched in between Tomas McGrath, who should have got a goal, and Conor Ryan points.

Again, a goal for Loughmore was on but Liam McGrath decided to opt for a point when one on one with Maher.

Shelly reduced the deficit again from a free and Micheal Foley got their second from play in the 49th minute. Conor Ryan and Liam McGrath pointed for Loughmore with Shelly scoring from another fee as Ryan claimed his second goal.

Liam McGrath found Cian Hennessy inside and in similar fashion to the first, he won the ball ahead of Maher in goal and pushed it on to Ryan to roll the ball home.

Shelly got Moycarkey’s last point but in added time Loughmore substitute Darragh McCahey marked his senior football debut with a point.

Loughmore showed why they are county champions with Conor Ryan, Liam McGrath, Sean O’Connell and Lorcan Egan all playing well for them.

Moycarkey rang the changes early in the second half with the game over and with important fixtures to come. Shelly tried his best as did Tom Ryan and Peter Melbourne but Loughmore were too strong for them.

Loughmore/Castleiney: Shane Hennessy; Lorcan Egan, Joey Hennessy, Willie Eviston; John Ryan, Sean O’Connell (0-1), Tommy Maher; Eamon Connolly, Brian McGrath (0-1); Liam McGrath (1-3, 0-1 mark), Cian Hennessy, Noel McGrath (0-1); Conor Ryan (2-5, 2f), Tomas McGrath (0-1), Conor McGrath (0-1).

Subs: Ciaran McGrath for N McGrath, Aidan McGrath for E Connolly, Darragh McCahey (0-1) for L Egan, N McGrath for W Eviston.

Moycarkey/Borris: Ciaran Maher; Kevin O’Regan, Kevin Moran, Peter Melbourne; Pat Molloy, Rory Ryan, Tom Ryan (0-1); Bill Maher, Kevin Hayes; Kieran Cummins, Kyle Shelly (0-6f), Diarmuid Maher; Niall Heffernan, Micheal Foley (0-1), Darren Flood.

Subs: Eoghan Hayes for R Ryan, Lewis Kearney for P Molloy, Andrew O’Shea for K Cummins, Michael Maher for D Flood, Brendan Looby for K. O’Regan.

Referee: Joe Leahy (Moyne Templetuohy)