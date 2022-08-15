An envelope popped through my letterbox and when I opened it, it contained the prize schedule for the 64th annual Bansha Show, to be held in Bansha on Wednesday, August 24.

As someone who for years was involved as Assistant Secretary/PRO and as a member of the Show Society, the schedule brought back many memories of wonderful days leading up to the show and to the show itself.

I remember as a child the involvement of my parents, Larry and Mary Quinn, and of how much the show meant to them as a parish community.

It is so appropriate then to see them remembered in the show catalogue with a prize of a memorial crystal for the best overall in the craft section.

They and many others who have passed to their eternal reward are remembered with cups and awards including the man whose brainchild the show was, Canon John Hayes, who is remembered with the Canon Hayes Memorial Cup for the Champion of the Show award in the cattle section.

That is the really special thing about the Bansha Show is the sense of remembrance, in keeping the memory alive of those who played a part in ensuring that Bansha had a special day in the calendar each year not only for the local community but for communities right across the country.

The first show was held in Bansha in 1956 and was held every year with the exception of the year of the foot and mouth disease and for the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As you can imagine then there is a great sense of excitement at the return of the show after a two-year absence. I must admit to having that same sense when I had the prize schedule in my hands.

There are so many memories contained for me in the pages of the schedule, memories that are dear to me and to my family.

The Bansha Show is not just a day to enjoy all the exhibits and attractions but it is a day to meet and greet family and friends whom we haven’t seen in a considerable period of time and to greet those who are visiting from farther afield.

But I am reminiscing now and must let you know what'’ in store for Bansha Show 2022.

The first thing to note is that entries close on Wednesday, August 17. So if you haven’t submitted your entry you should do so immediately by email to banshashow922@gmail.com or by phone to 087-7512165/087-7710012.

Exhibits in the marquee will be judged on Tuesday, August 23 (the evening before showday). The marquee opens for receipt of exhibits at 5pm on the 23rd and closes at 6:45pm.

Judging commences at 7:15pm. In the marquee there will be a wonderful display of fruit, vegetables, flowers, home crafts, photography, paintings, crochet and a full section of entries from children.

The marquee will be open to the public from 9:30am on showday. Wednesday, August 24 will see an early start for exhibitors, judges and patrons alike.

Horses for competition in the jumping classes must be on the grounds by 9:30am and judges will assemble in the morning at 10am.

All livestock will be in place from early morning as judging in the various classes will take place from mid-morning.

The cattle classes will include the Champion of the Show Award for the Canon Hayes Memorial Cup and in the horse classes there is the Dan O’Connell Memorial Cup for the best overall mare and the Jim Russell Memorial Cup for the champion young horse of the show.

In the pony section there is an extensive range of classes with the Wexford Sand Ltd All Welsh Qualifier for Welsh ponies, pure and part breed, the final to be held at the IAWPCS Show on August 31.

There are classes for sheep and mountain sheep with the JJ O’Connell Memorial Cup presented to the best black faced mountain sheep.

The pony jumping competitions will start at 9:30am with a course built by James Tarrant (Inter-Nat Candit).

There will be sheepdog trials taking place from 12 noon for the Larry & Mary Quinn Memorial Cup and there will be a Dog Show from 2pm with 15 classes including the Best Overall Dog of the Show for the Jerry White Memorial Cup.

Along with all the various classes there will be a host of different stalls and exhibits and plenty of entertainment and attractions for the kiddies.

There will also be plenty of opportunity to avail of some refreshments and to enjoy a cup of tea with family and friends in the “tea tent”.

As is customary with the show there will be a Bonny Baby competition in the showgrounds at 3:30pm and a Fancy Dress for under 6 and under 12 at 4pm. Julie’s Childrenswear has sponsored a number of prizes for different category winners in the Fancy Dress competition.

The Bansha Show has been a very important day in the calendar for generations of people young and old since 1956.

I am sure that everyone will welcome the return of the Show and all it has to offer for the people of Bansha/Kilmoyler and adjoining communities.

It’s a day to enjoy the exhibits and to enjoy meeting people once again.

Make sure not to miss it!