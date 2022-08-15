Solohead put Arravale to the sword in Junior A championship

Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West Junior A Football Championship

Solohead 4-13(25)

Arravale Rovers 0-10

Francis Coughlan at New Inn

Solohead maintained their unbeaten start to this years Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West Junior A Football Championship with victory over Arravale Rovers in Sean Treacy Park on Sunday morning. The nature of the score line would suggest an easy success but it was only in the final quarter that Solohead made the victory secure and a lot more comfortable. Solohead held just a point advantage at the three-quarter mark but the introduction of fresher legs and a tiring opposition saw them outscore their opponents 3-6 to 0-1 in the final fifteen minutes.

A minute’s silence was observed beforehand for the late Dillion Quirke (Clonoulty/Rossmore) and for the recently deceased Paul Lynch (Monard) with both number 11 jerseys retired for the game.

The heat played a major factor in the game as both teams tried to adapt to the energy sapping conditions. Both teams having different runners going forward during the course of the game while at times willing to work the ball through the hands in order to hold possession.

Sean O’Maoilriain got Arravale Rovers off the mark in the opening minute but it would be ten minutes before the game saw another score. It eventually fell to Anthony Owens for Solohead to tie up matters. Solohead had been guilty of poor finishing up to Owens well taken score.

Eoin Riordan (free) and Declan Riordan both opened their accounts in quick succession as Solohead built up a two-point advantage. It was an advantage they would not surrender. Scores continued to be slow to come by with both teams at times patient in their build up and willing to recycle possession.

Paddy Dalton was now going forward for Arravale Rovers and he cut the gap to the minimum. The experienced players like Roger O’Connor (Arravale) and Noel Kennedy (Solohead) were also having a say in proceedings. Midfield had seen a good battle between Shane Maher and Jack Redican with both trying to dictate terms for their respective teams.

Two minutes later the games first goal arrived. The corner back came out to meet a long delivery in around the twenty one but missed the bounce which was collected by Eoin Riordan. Riordan travelled before hand passing to Declan Riordan who shot low into the bottom far corner of Andy Lacey’s net. James Dee and Brian Jones swapped points with Solohead holding a 1-5 to 0-4 interval lead.

Solohead extended their advantage to five when the sides resumed through James Dee. Arravale soon came more into the game and the introduction of Brian Lowry played a big part. Running at the Solohead defence Arravale drew frees and Adam Dunne duly obliged kicking three in a row off the ground.

While Christopher Kirby brought the difference back out to a goal, Brian Lowry and Adam Dunne both replied to put just a point between the sides entering the final quarter, 1-7 to 0-9. Christopher Kirby willing to drop further back the field at times while also working very hard in the half forward line for Solohead.

The closeness of the game ended quickly in the final quarter. A sweeping move out of defence resulted in Stephen Dee hitting a bullet of a shot to the net. Dee had always looked dangerous in possession up to this and finally delivered what would be the killing blow. Arravale started to retreat a bit at this stage but Solohead were still finding more space.

Points from Paul Ryan, Aidan Riordan, Stephen Dee and a 45 from Tomas O’Mahony all by the twenty third minute. O’Mahony quiet until now starting getting up the field a bit more kicking a great point. The floodgates opened in the last few minutes with both Stephen Dee and Tomas O’Mahony both getting in for goals.

The semi-final pairings will be complete following the final game between Sean Treacys and Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams on August 23rd.

If Kickhams win they will finish level on seven points with Solohead with score difference deciding the placings. The top team would play Arravale Rovers with the second team playing Sean Treacys. A draw or a Sean Treacys win will see a repeat meeting in the semi-finals. Kickhams face Sean Treacys and Solohead play against Arravale Rovers.

Teams and Scorers:

Solohead: Stephen Dee (2-3), Tomas O’Mahony (1-2, (0-1(45))), Declan Riordan (1-1), Anthony Owens (0-2), Eoin Riordan (0-1f), James Dee (0-1), Christopher Kirby (0-1), Paul Ryan (0-1), Aidan Riordan (0-1)

Arravale Rovers: Adam Dunne (0-5, (0-3f)), Sean O’Maoilriain (0-1), Paddy Dalton (0-1), Brian Jones (0-1f), Brian Lowry (0-1), Roger O’Connor (0-1)

Solohead: Christopher Ryan, Denis O’Shea, Noel Kennedy, Christopher O’Connor, Tomas O’Mahony, Brian Garvin, James Dee, Brendan Collins, Jack Redican, Anthony Owens, Paul Ryan, Christopher Kirby, Stephen Dee, Eoin Riordan, Declan Riordan.

Subs Used: Colin Allen, Aidan Riordan, Philip Doherty, Pat Power, Damien Ryan.

Arravale Rovers: Andy Lacey, Oscar O’Dwyer, Jack Ryan, Micheal Ryan, Paddy Dalton, Roger O’Connor, Jack English, Brian Jones, Shane Maher, Daniel Ryan, Paddy Maher, Ben Ryan, Adam Dunne, Jordan Doyle, Sean O’Maoilriain.

Subs Used: Niall Sheehan, Paddy Maher, Niall Sheehan, Brian Lowry.

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)