No joy for Tipperary athlete in 400 metres at European Championships

Sharlene Mawdsley recorded a sixth-place finish in her heat of the 400 metres at the European Athletics Championships in Munich this evening.
The Newport athlete finished in a time of 52.63, as Portugal's Catia Azevedo won the race in 51.63.
Bandon's Phil Healy also finished sixth in her heat, which was won by Britain's Laviai Nielsen in a season's best 51.60.
However another Irish athlete, Rhasidat Adeleke, has progressed directly to the semi-finals after her successful season.
