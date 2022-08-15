Search

15 Aug 2022

No joy for Tipperary athlete in 400 metres at European Championships

Sharlene Mawdsley finishes sixth in her heat

Sharlene Mawdsley

Sharlene Mawdsley came sixth in her 400 metres heat at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Tuesday evening

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

15 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Sharlene Mawdsley recorded a sixth-place finish in her heat of the 400 metres at the European Athletics Championships in Munich this evening.

The Newport athlete finished in a time of 52.63, as Portugal's Catia Azevedo won the race in 51.63.

Bandon's Phil Healy also finished sixth in her heat, which was won by Britain's Laviai Nielsen in a season's best 51.60.

However another Irish athlete, Rhasidat Adeleke, has progressed directly to the semi-finals after her successful season.

News

