Search

16 Aug 2022

Tributes after passing of woman who threw herself into helping the people of Tipp village

Sad news

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The death took place on Saturday last of Sheila Foley of Parkmore. Sheila was in her 90s. Since she came to Mullinahone in the 50s from her native Ahane, Limerick Sheila threw herself into helping the people of Mullinahone.

She was especially devoted down through the years to Foroige and instilled a great interest in local history in the group of young people and in those who came after them.

She became in later years the President of the local Kickham Centenary Group and was noted for her kindness to all those who showed an interest in CJ Kickham.

Sheila was survived by her creamery manager husband, Denis who passed away in 2002. She is survived by her sons, Maurice, Conor and Gearoid and her daughters Ann and Emer.

Our condolences to each of them on the loss of their mother who instilled a great love of Mullinahone in them and in their families.

May Sheila Rest in Peace in Killaghy beside her beloved, Denis.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media