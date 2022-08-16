Tipperary motorists urged to report flash flooding areas following heavy rainfall

The heavy rainfall is leading to instances of flash flooding locally. Motorists are advised to please report any issues to the Tipperary County Council Emergency Out of Hours line on 0818 065003.
