16 Aug 2022

Miss Tipperary ready for 75th Jubilee Grand Final

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Miss Tipperary, Megan Kelly will be representing the premier county in this year's 75th Jubilee grand final where she hopes to take home the crown of Miss Ireland.

Megan who currently lives in Borrisoleigh has always maintained a staunch support for her county. The motivated nineteen-year-old has been dedicated to helping the organization Jigsaw, a mental health service situated in the heart of Tipperary. Megan hopes to break boundaries and stigmas regarding mental health and normalize and bring awareness that receiving help is okay. Megan attended the Ursuline secondary school in Thurles where she cultivated a strong motivation to find her passion.

Selections took place all over the country to find contestants from each county and the winner from each county will represent their county at the most spectacular ever Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland show with 1500 in attendance on August 20th at the Royal Theatre Castlebar.

This year the overriding theme for Miss Ireland is ‘Our World Our Future’ with a focus on the environment and global citizenship.

Megan has always held a firm belief in helping others is the way to help ourselves and that the meaning of life is to give life meaning. Megan who has suffered with her mental health from an early age did not have anyone to look up to or relate to regarding mental health so she hopes she can be that person that the younger generation can look up to.

Megan has also put all her efforts into helping the more vulnerable parts of society as part of her Miss Ireland journey, she is currently fundraising for Variety Ireland to help give a child in need a specialised trike within Tipperary.

Specialised Trikes can have such a positive impact on people of all ages. They are not only a fun way to get around but can also offer many other vital physical and mental benefits too.

If you would like to donate to help a child in Tipperary be able to enjoy cycling with family and friends you can by following the fundraiser at donate.ie.

Megan has also fundraised funds for Jigsaw, a mental health service which aims to provide support for young people aged 12-25. She completed a 50km walk and raised enough funds to help the charity.

News

