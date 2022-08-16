This Tipperary recycling centre will have limited services due to planned power outage

File photo
Donohill Recycling Centre, Garryshane, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, E34 A090 will be operating with limited services on Thursday 18th August 2022 due to a planned power outage.
The public are asked to avoid visiting the centre with standard bags of waste or dry recycling on Thursday 18th August 2022.
Please also note that we will not be able to accept credit/debit card payments on Thursday 18th August 2022.
A representative of Tipperary County Council wrote: "Tipperary County Council regrets any inconvenience and we appreciate your cooperation."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.