New Tipperary campaign will make people ‘think twice’ of parking in disabled spaces

File photo
“Back In 5” - Parking Campaign, is planned to support and help highlight the abuse of accessible car parking spaces in County Tipperary.
Have you ever parked your car in an accessible car space provided for people with disabilities?
Have you ever said “I’ll be back in 5 minutes/I’m just running to the bank or for a quick coffee, as an excuse?
This campaign should help you to think twice about using accessible car spaces in the future.
The campaign occur in the following locations:
Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday 22nd August at 10am to 11am
Main Street, Cashel, on Tuesday 23rd August at 11am to 12 noon
O’Connell Street, Clonmel, on Wednesday 24th August at 11am to 12 noon
Car Park at Cahir Castle, on Thursday 25th August at 11am to 12 noon
Main Street, Tipperary Town on Friday 26th August at 11am to 12 noon
