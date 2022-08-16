Search

Tipperary sportswoman to represent Ireland at her fourth Euro Transplant Games

Tipperary’s Sheila Gregan along with fellow transplant and dialysis athletes from Dublin, Kildare, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Clare and Roscommon will participate in the European Transplant and Dialysis Games to be held in England from this Sunday to August 28.

The 14-strong team will take part in the week-long multi-sports competition among heart, lung, liver, kidney, pancreas and bone marrow transplant recipients and kidney dialysis patients from over 25 countries.

The Irish team of 11 men and three women consist of nine kidney recipients; two liver recipients; one double lung recipient and one currently on dialysis.

Ulster Bank staff member Sheila from Nenagh has undergone two kidney transplants - in 1986 and again in 2006.

She has been participating in the Transplant Games since 2010 and has represented her country in four Europeans and four World games, successfully medalling in these.

Whilst she mainly competes in the discipline of triathlon, this year at the ETDG 2022 in Oxford she will be focusing solely on the swimming events.

She will take part in the 100m breaststroke 100m, 50m breatstroke,50m freestyle; 5k mini-marathon and tennis doubles with Rachel Eagleton.

Sheila has previously participated in the World Transplant Games in Sweden 2011, South Africa 2013 and Spain 2017.

She has also taken part in the European Transplant and Dialysis Sports Championships in Dublin 2010, Croatia 2012, Poland 2014 and Italy 2018.

“I will be doing something that I love to compete in whilst promoting organ donation,” said Sheila ahead of this year’s games. “I am really looking forward to the upcoming games, meeting up with old friends and making new ones.”

As with all her Team Ireland colleagues, Sheila - by participating in these competitions - honours her donor and demonstrates that organ donation works thereby collectively sending out a wonderfully uplifting message about how life can be post-transplant.

To keep up-to-date on Team Ireland's progress, visit transplantsportireland.ie

The team has one simple request to everyone: Please consider carrying an Organ Donor Card and have the conversation, Say YES to Organ Donation.

