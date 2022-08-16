Templemore Library are in need of old Lego sets
Do you have LEGO pieces at home that you no longer use? Templemore library are looking for donations of unwanted LEGO to use for their future LEGO workshops.
Any donations can be dropped into Templemore Library during regular opening hours. Contact 0504-32555 for more information.
The Library will be hosting another Storytime & Crafts workshop on Wednesday, August 17th at 11am for children aged 4-6 years. Booking is essential at 0504-32555.
