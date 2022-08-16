Carrick Swan GAA Club weekly news

Carrick Swan senior hurlers’ second round Seamus O’Riain Cup match against Clonakenny takes place in Littleton this Saturday, August 20. The throw-in will be at 7pm.

The Junior A footballers had a great win in Round 1 of the South Championship, beating Killenaule.

The U19 footballers exited the championship last week after losing to Ballingarry.

Meanwhile, the Junior A hurlers play Ballingarry this Wednesday night in Ned Hall Park at 7.30pm.

It was a quiet week in the Juvenile section with the U13A team beating Moyle Rovers in a very exciting game on Saturday. A massive well done to the U12 camogie team who beat Roscrea in the semi-final and have now qualified for the final. The date, time and venue have to be confirmed.

The club has launched its 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser. Tickets will be available soon.

The club’s lotto jackpot this week will be €9,750. Numbers drawn in last week’s drawe were 5,12, 20, 21.

Three players matched three numbers and won €70 each. All in the Swan Club extend condolences to the Healy family of Ard Mhuire on their recent bereavement.