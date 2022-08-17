About town in Templemore

Loughmore Cards

Results

10 games Sean Gleeson and Paddy Hennessy

Johnsie Bourke and Margaret Bourke

9 games Eamonn Fogarty and Paddy Joyce

Mary Maher and Jacob Fairbrother

20th game Jackie Moore and Martina Kennedy

Raffle: Martina Kelly, Jacob Fairbrother and Fr. Corbett. Game every Sunday night at 8.30pm. All are welcome.

Anniversary Mass

A 1st anniversary mass in memory of Joe Gleeson will take place in the Sacred Heart Church in Templemore on Tuesday next, August 23, at 9.30am. A native of the town, Joe was born at No. 4 Lacey Avenue and lived his youth here. He emigrated to England where he spent sixty happy years before his death on August 26 last. Joe’s father Tommy was the Tipperary Star correspondent for Templemore for many years while his brother Paddy was tour guide in Glasnevin cemetery and welcomed many groups from Templemore over the year

Recently Deceased - the late Mary Maher (nee Dunne) of killea

The death occurred in Newtownshandrum, county Cork on Sunday, August 7 last of Mary Maher (née Dunne).

A native of Park Killea, Mary was predeceased by her brothers Sean and Michael, and her sister Nancy and is survived by her sister Eileen. May she rest in peace.



Templemore Ladies Football

A busy week on the playing front began on Tuesday when the Junior ladies welcomed Cahir for the opening round of the Junior C championship. Templemore put in a super performance and proved much too strong for Cahir winning on a score line of 7-15 to 3-9.



Best of luck to the ladies when they travel to play Brian Borus in Round 2 tomorrow night (Thursday). The U11 summer league kicked off last Wednesday with Team 1 recording a 2-12 to 2-3 victory over Galtee Rovers. Team 2 and 3 are at home to Aherlow on Wednesday the 24th.



In U17 action the girls played Moyle Rovers at home on Thursday evening last. In an exciting contest Templemore dominated for long periods but failed to convert a number of chances.



Moyle Rovers took their scores well and won by the narrowest of margins on a 1-8 to 3-1 scoreline. Saturday last saw our U8 and U10 girls travel to Monaleen for a Munster LGFA organised blitz.

On Saturday our U8s and U10s travelled to Limerick where they took part in the Munster LGFA Blitz day hosted by Monaleen LadiesFootball. This was a great opportunity for the girls to show off their skills and have lots of fun.



The group stopped off at Obama Plaza where John Fitzpatrick made sure all were well looked after.

Thanks to the parents and mentors who travelled, applied the suncream, ensured the girls were hydrated and guaranteed the girls a super day.



Best of luck to our U14 and Senior Ladies who are both in championship action this coming Sunday.

The U14s are at home to Fethard at 2pm while the Seniors open their championship campaign away to Cahir at 7pm.



Best of luck to both. Follow us on Facebook for all the latest news, fixtures, results, and events.