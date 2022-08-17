ROADS: Stop and go system in place on this busy Tipperary junction

File photo
Temporary Traffic Management at the Roolagh Junction on the R494.
Road users should expect some disruption to traffic flows with minor delays in the vicinity of Roolagh Junction on the R494.
A Stop-Go traffic management system will be in operation from the 22nd of August to 28th August 2022.
