17 Aug 2022

Planning approved for new primary care centre in Fethard

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

17 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

The primary care centre proposed for Fethard has secured the planning thumbs up from Tipperary County Council.

The council approved conditional planning permission to Kilkenny-based Westcourt Healthcare Ltd on August 5 to develop the 3,192 sqm primary care centre providing HSE and social care services and GP practice accommodation at Fethard Town Park at Rocklow Road, Fethard. The site is owned by Fethard Regional Community Sport and Recreation Campus.

Full planning approval for the project will be granted in early September if an appeal of the council’s decision isn’t submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

According to the planning application, the proposed primary care centre will be a part two-storey and part three-storey building with a single storey services building.

It will provide HSE health and social care services along with General Practice accommodation and associated meeting rooms, administrative offices, staff accommodation and receptions.

Planning approval has also been secured for a new vehicular access from Rocklow Road with car and bicycle parking, a set down area and footpaths, public lighting to serve the car parking and walkways throughout the site.

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has welcomed Tipperary County Council’s decision.

“It’s great to see another hurdle has been crossed in bringing this project to fruition,” he said. “This primary care centre will be really welcome in Fethard. The community is eager to see this important health facility open as quickly as possible. It’s going to be a real asset for the town.”

He pointed out that locating the centre on the Fethard Town Park campus was very appropriate as it will be alongside health enhancing sports and recreational facilities

