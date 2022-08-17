Vintage electrical exhibition to take place in Clonmel

A rare chance to see carefully conserved vintage electrical appliances will be on display in Clonmel Library August 22- 27.
Clonmel was connected to the national grid in 1929 and 1930 and these appliances make life much easier for families.
A Rural Electrification video and discussion with curator, Bernard O’Connell will take place on Wednesday August 24 at 7pm.
