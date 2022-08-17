BREAKING: Incident on Tipperary motorway as gardaí partially close it

File photo
**Incident Alert, M7 JCT 27 Westbound**
The M7 Limerick bound is closed at Junction 27 while gardaí attend to an incident.
All traffic travelling in the Limerick direction will be diverted off Junction 27.
