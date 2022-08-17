Search

17 Aug 2022

Community apple tree planting event will take place in Pearse Park, Tipperary Town

Community apple tree planting event will take place in Pearse Park, Tipperary Town

Apple trees will be planted in Pearse Park Tipperary Town on Thursday August 18

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

A number of apple trees will be planted in Pearse Park in Tipperary Town onThursday August 18  at 5 pm.
As part of HeritageWeek 2022, Annemarie Ryan Cllr has recently contacted Tipperary Tidy Towns to announce that a few apple trees would be donated to the community.

Annemarie proposes to plant three of them in Pearse Park, as a gesture of appreciation for what adult and junior residents are doing to improve the area. Some Pearse Park residents are also proactive and enthusiastic members of Tidy Towns Committee and the local team of Junior Litter Pickers have become an inspiration to all in the community.
Cllr Annemarie Ryan  in conjunction with the Tipp Town Revitalisation Task Force and Tipperary Tidy Towns are delighted to hold the "plant an apple tree" on Thursday in Pearse Park at 5 pm.

News

