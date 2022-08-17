Search

17 Aug 2022

Planning permission approved for significant extension to Scoil Ruain in Killenaule

Planning permission approved for significant extension to Scoil Ruain in Killenaule

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

17 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Tipperary Education & Training Board has secured conditional planning approval for the building of a significant extension to Scoil Ruáin in Killenaule.

Tipperary County Council granted planning permission to Tipperary ETB on August 5 for the two-storey extension to the secondary school’s classroom and administration facilities.

The extension, which is proposed for the front of the existing school, will comprise five new mainstream classrooms and a two-classroom ASD unit with all associated ancillary accommodation.

These new classroom facilities will be located on the upper floor and will be connected to the existing school building.

A new school entrance foyer is proposed at ground floor level including a reception/administration room, three new meeting rooms along with storage facilities and an externally accessed boiler room.

Internal alterations are also proposed to the existing school building including the provision of a new music room, modifications to the existing entrance foyer along with revisions to parking.

Full planning permission for the project will be granted in early September if the council’s decision isn’t appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media