Tipperary gardaí arrest three following car chase from Limerick to Nenagh

Tipperary gardaí detain three following car chase from Limerick to Nenagh
Three people were arrested in Nenagh last weekend after a vehicle failed to stop for gardaí in Limerick.
Gardaí on mobile patrol pursued the vehicle in an incident that began late on Friday night and continued into the early hours of Saturday morning.
The vehicle was eventually stopped at Tullaheady, Nenagh.
Two females were arrested at the scene for alleged breaches of the Public Order Act.
A male was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
The vehicle was searched and gardaí found a quantity of suspected illegal drugs.
The seizure has been sent for analysis and the arrested parties are to face charges in court.
