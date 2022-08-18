Search

18 Aug 2022

A new season of soccer in Tipperary is about to kick off

Matches scheduled in Tipperary Southern and District League (TSDL) this weekend

The 2022-23 season in the Tipperary Southern and District League (TSDL) gets underway this Sunday

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

18 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

A new season of soccer in the Tipperary Southern and District League (TSDL) is about to begin, with matches in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League, Division One and Division Three scheduled for this Sunday, August 21.

The following are the fixtures -

SUNDAY AUGUST 21

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE
Wilderness Rovers v St Michael’s, 12pm referee, M Corrigan
Cashel Town v Bansha Celtic, 3pm referee, M Duffy
Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Town, 12pm referee, M Jordan
Vee Rovers v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm referee, J Lyons
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 1
Tipperary Town v Cahir Park, 3pm referee, P Keane
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 3
Burncourt Celtic v Moyglass United, 12pm referee, E Ryan
Kilsheelan United v Powerstown, 12pm referee, G Burke
Two Mile Borris v Tipperary Town, 12pm referee, J O’Dwyer
Killenaule Rovers v Cahir Park, 12pm referee, N Coughlan
Donohill and District v Bansha Celtic, 3pm referee, G Ward

SATURDAY AUGUST 27


TSDL YOUTHS DIVISION 1
Clonmel Celtic v Clonmel Town
Bansha Celtic v Cullen Lattin
Two Mile Borris v Slievenamon Celtic
Peake Vila bye
TSDL YOUTHS DIVISION 2
Cashel Town v Donohill and District
Cahir Park v Galbally United
Mullinahone v Moyglass United
Shanballa United bye

SUNDAY AUGUST 28

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE
St Michael’s v Vee Rovers
Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris
Clonmel Town v Wilderness Rovers
Peake Villa v Cashel Town
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 1
Old Bridge v Clonmel Town
Peake Villa v Cahir Park
Mullinahone v Glengoole United
St Michael’s v Tipperary Town
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 2
Cullen Lattin v Clerihan
Rosegreen Rangers v Galbally United
Dualla v Cashel Town
Suirside v St Nicholas
CLONMEL CREDIT UNION DIVISION 3
Moyglass United v Donohill and District
Powerstown v Burncourt Celtic
Tipperary Town v Kilsheelan United
Cahir Park v Two Mile Borris
Bansha Celtic v Killenaule Rovers

