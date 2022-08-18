WEEE Ireland and Tipperary County Council to host free e-waste recycling events in September

WEEE Ireland, supported by Tipperary County Council, are hosting two free electrical and electronic waste collection days next month.

The first will be at The Co-op Mart, Bank Street, Templemore, on Saturday, September 3, from 10am to 4pm.

The second will be at the Thurles Recycling Centre on Saturday, September 10, from 10am-4pm.

WEEE Ireland says the events are to help the county meet recycling targets, which have increased since the first lockdown in 2020.

WEEE Ireland CEO Leo Donovan said:

“In Tipperary and across Ireland, we are buying more electrical goods than ever – with the annual tonnage on the market rising from 15kg a head in 2016 to 22kg a head last year.

“Shopping stats during the pandemic showed a surge in spend on new electrical devices like mobile phones, computers, small kitchen appliances and white goods.

“With old items still lying around many households, we want to offer the opportunity to recycle these for free.

“People in Tipperary have contributed greatly to e-waste recycling every year, and we want to encourage that trend.”

WEEE are looking for all items with a plug or a battery.

Items accepted will include old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, and watches.

In 2021, the recycling scheme collected 1662 tonnes of electrical waste in Tipperary according to WEEE Ireland.

However, 2021 fell short of the 2020 collection rate of 11.6kg. Last year 10.4kg of e-waste was recycled per person in Tipperary.

For 2022 the collection target has increased to 13kg per person to reflect yearly increases in electrical goods consumption, accelerated by Covid-19.

Staff Officer, Environment and Climate Action Section of Tipperary County Council Fiona Flynn said they are happy to support the initiative.

“Tipperary County Council is delighted to work with WEEE Ireland again this year to promote responsible recycling of electrical waste.

“Now more than ever, it’s essential that electrical waste is disposed of in a safe and responsible manner.

“We would encourage everyone to avail of the opportunity to bring their electrical waste free of charge to any of the four WEEE Ireland Recycling Public Collection Day Events,” said Ms Flynn.