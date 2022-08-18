Roscrea AC - What a day in Carlow at the National Community Games Athletics

What a day in Carlow at the National Community Games Athletics finals on Sunday.



Our youngest athlete, Jaxon qualified for the final of his 80m. He ran a stormer in both races and at only 6 years old, we are sure we will see him wearing the blue and gold for Tipperary in the future.

Both Robbie and Harry put in great runs in their 100m races. While they didn't qualify for their finals, they did their club and county proud.



Kailum threw over 50m in his Ball Throw but was just outside qualification for the final throws.

The U12 Girls relay took to the track in what was a very competitive heat with two of the teams in their heat medalling in the final. They were just outside qualification for the final with Cally, Aoife, Kaela and Ella doing a great job.



The U12 Boys relay of Kailum, Harry, Lorcan and Kyle ran impressively to progress through their heat and semifinal. It was a nail-biting final race and the lads finished just outside the medals but put in a great performance.



Lily Anne was our last track individual to participate in the Girls U14 80mH. Never to be out done, Lily Anne has adapted her style and ran two technically brilliant races. Even with a little stumble in the final stretch, she comfortably secured the silver medal coming in second place in the final.