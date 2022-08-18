Carrick-on-Suir GAA club retires its number 11 jersey in memory of Dillon Quirke

Caption: Davins GAA Club hurler Michael Whelan (centre) with club secretary Niall Ryan and Tipperary Senior Hurling team manager Liam Cahill ‘retiring’ the club’s No. 11 jersey for the rest of the season at the Davins Club summer camp. Picture Anne Marie Magorrian

Carrick Davins GAA Club’s Intermediate hurling team has “retired” its No. 11 jersey for the remainder of this playing season in memory of Clonoulty/Rossmore hurler Dillon Quirke who died after collapsing at Semple Stadium while playing for his club.

The club has paid this tribute in honour of the late Tipperary Senior hurler at the request of one of its Intermediate players, Michael Whelan, who was a close friend of Dillon’s and a former Tipperary Minor and U21 teammate of his.

Michael won a Minor All-Ireland hurling medal in 2016 and U21 All-Ireland medal in 2018 alongside Dillon, who Michael also played alongside in the Tipperary under age section for many years.

The club agreed this was a lovely idea and gesture and took the opportunity to formally retire the jersey during Tipperary senior hurling team manager Liam Cahill’s visit to the final day of the club’s summer camp at Davin Park last Friday, August 12. More than 50 children from Carrick-on-Suir took part in the summer camp held in glorious sunshine in Davin Park from August 10-12.

Liam Cahill presented all the children with medals and also posed for some photos with them and their families during his visit

The club thanks Liam for visiting the camp during a difficult week for Tipperary GAA.

In other club news, the Intermediate hurlers play Boherlahan-Dualla in the rescheduled county championship game this Saturday in Clonmel Sportsfield at 7pm.

The U15 hurlers secured a fantastic win over Emly last Thursday evening.

They play Newport this Thursday at 7.30pm in Davin Park.

The club’s lotto jackpot wasn’t won last week. Numbers drawn were: 06,17,18,25. One player matched three numbers and won €200.