Tipperary gardaí make number of arrests for suspected drink driving offences
The gardaí in Tipperary arrested two people on suspicion of drink driving and a third on suspicion of drug driving over last weekend.
Two of these arrests were made around the town of Nenagh while one was in the Borrisokane sub-district.
